Police: 2 sought for attacking, robbing man lured to secluded area

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kaitlyn Aston, left, and Meria Mowrer

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - Two women are being sought on charges they used a mobile buy-and-sell app to lure a man into an assault and robbery.

Lower Swatara Township police said the victim was interested in buying a watch when he agreed to meet Kaitlyn Aston and Meria Mowrer in a secluded area of Stoner Driver on Oct. 23.

When he arrived at the agreed location, the victim said Mowrer and Aston attacked him from behind and knocked him unconscious.

He told police he woke up to find a large amount of cash and other items had been stolen from the trunk of his vehicle.

Aston, 23, of Marietta, and Mowrer 21, of Carlisle, are wanted on charges including robbery, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police said they were last seen driving a silver Suzuki sedan.