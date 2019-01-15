Police: 911 caller reported knifepoint robbery in home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richard B. Washington (Dauphin County Prison/2019) [ + - ] Video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - A Harrisburg man was arrested after he tried to rob a woman at knifepoint in her Hershey home, police said.

Richard B. Washington, 53, is charged with burglary, robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, and related charges.

Derry Township police said a resident of the Briarcrest Gardens apartments called 911 early Tuesday and reported that someone was attempting to rob her roommate in an adjacent bedroom.

Responding officers entered the apartment and confronted Washington after he ran out the front door. He refused to comply with orders and was tackled to the ground by one of the officers then resisted arrest, even after an officer deployed his Taser, police said.

Washington initially refused to provide identification and then provided false identification to the officers, police said.

He was placed in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail.

Additional charges include possession of instruments of crime, simple assault, resisting arrest, false ID to law enforcement, and loitering and prowling at night.

The residents of the apartment were not harmed.