Police acted appropriately driving home intoxicated county commissioner, DA says

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — District Attorney Fran Chardo says Swatara Township police acted appropriately when they drove home a ‘visibly intoxicated’ county commissioner and didn’t charge or investigate him.

According to a police report, George Hartwick was found visibly intoxicated at a 7-Eleven in Swatara township last month while his county-owned SUV was in the parking lot.

Hartwick was cut off by a bartender in Steelton before he was found at the 7-Eleven and given a police escort.

Police never questioned how he or his SUV got to the convenience store and 7-Eleven refuses to release surveillance video to anyone other than law enforcement.

Hartwick and several other commissioners declined to the comment when asked about the matter at Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss