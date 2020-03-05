Police acted appropriately driving home intoxicated county commissioner, DA says

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — District Attorney Fran Chardo says Swatara Township police acted appropriately when they drove home a ‘visibly intoxicated’ county commissioner and didn’t charge or investigate him.

According to a police report, George Hartwick was found visibly intoxicated at a 7-Eleven in Swatara township last month while his county-owned SUV was in the parking lot.

Hartwick was cut off by a bartender in Steelton before he was found at the 7-Eleven and given a police escort.

Police never questioned how he or his SUV got to the convenience store and 7-Eleven refuses to release surveillance video to anyone other than law enforcement.

Hartwick and several other commissioners declined to the comment when asked about the matter at Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting.