HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of North 17th and Liberty Streets Monday night.

At about 8 p.m. January 6, responding officers located two suspects fleeing the area, and both were taken into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900.