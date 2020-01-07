Police are looking for a missing man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Township Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 55-year-old man.

Police say Derrick Gladmon has been missing since December 20, 2019.

Gladmon suffers from various psychiatric and mental health issues and has not been taking his prescribed medication, according to police.

Police believe Gladmon is operating a tan Ford Taurus displaying Pa registration TA8606 and may have traveled to the Baltimore or Washington DC area.

Anyone with any information should contact Sgt. Shawki Lacey at Susquehanna Township Police at 717- 909-9244.