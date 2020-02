HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a man on Sunday for his involvement in two armed robberies that occurred Jan. 31.

Yefry Santos-Santana was charged and arrested for the robberies at a Family Dollar and Sunoco, both on Derry Street. Santos-Santana pulled out a handgun during both incidents, police say.

He was charged with two counts of robbery: threat of immediate serious injury and two counts of possess instrument of Crime with intent.