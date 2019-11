HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a tractor-trailer that hit another vehicle near South Front and Chestnuts streets before fleeing.

Authorities say the incident occurred Nov. 14 around 11:45 p.m.

Image Harrisburg police

If you can identify the company that owns the tractor trailer shown in the photos, or have information relevant to this incident, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.