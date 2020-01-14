Police attempting to identify man involved in robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man involved in a reported robbery.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Mohn Street on Dec. 12 for a reported robbery. The victim told police he was approached by two black men who assaulted and robbed him.

Swatara Township Police seeks the public’s assistance with identifying the pictured male, who is considered a suspect.

If you have any information or can assist in identifying this male, please contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-558-6900.