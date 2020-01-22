Police call again for tips in I-81 homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have renewed a plea for the public’s help to solve a homicide along Interstate 91 near Harrisburg nearly a year ago.

Tyrone M. Shaw, 46, of Roselle Park, New Jersey, was shot to death about a mile south of the Hershey/Manada Hill exit in West Hanover Township on the night of Feb. 4, 2019.

Shaw died from a single gunshot wound to the head after his SUV became disabled along from a rear flat tire along the northbound shoulder.

Witnesses have reported another vehicle was behind Shaw’s 2004 GMC Yukon around the time of his death. Evidence indicates Shaw was killed within minutes of breaking down on I-81, sometime between 7:10 and 7:30 p.m., police said.

Investigators have learned that Shaw was visiting at least one home in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg in the hours before his death, which appears to be an isolated incident with no known danger to the general public.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Individuals may submit tips anonymously through the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website. They can also send a text tip to 717-645-3275 or contact the PSP Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7500.

