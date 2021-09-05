Police called to shooting on Market Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were called to Market Street in Harrisburg Sunday afternoon after a reported shooting.

Neighbors say they heard several gunshots in the area around noon.

Officials say one person was shot and there are several bullet casings on the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

No arrests have been made but officers continue to question those in the neighborhood for their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News on-air and online for the latest details.