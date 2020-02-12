Police commissioner taking a more proactive approach to lower violent crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Commissioner Tom Carter says there is no quick end to violent crime, but he is launching an effort that could have a positive impact.

Carter says people who have illegal guns can turn them in, no questions asked.

Blake Lynch, the police bureau’s community relations coordinator, says extending the olive branch is step one in a two-step approach.

“His vision is to make Harrisburg safer for everyone, and that’s something that all residents deserve,” Lynch said. “We want to give people a chance to do the right thing.”

Carter is also putting in motion a plan to help catch those responsible for violence in city neighborhoods.

“We will be working with other law enforcement agencies in the region,” Lynch said. “The goal

is to improve public safety and find those who try and compromise it.”

Lynch says people can make arrangements to drop off weapons by directly contacting the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.