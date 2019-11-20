Police conclude Harrisburg shooting investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have concluded a homicide investigation where a man died in a drug deal gone wrong.

Authorities conducted an investigation regarding the shooting on 2153 Penn Street on Oct. 27, where a man died in the hospital after being transported there by a friend.

Police say Raymond Bosque of Lancaster arranged to buy two pounds of marijuana from Baith House and Jordan Gregory. Bosque, who knew Gregory from high school, traveled to Harrisburg to make the deal. When he arrived at the residence, Bosque was told to go to the basement and was then jumped by House and Gregory.

Police say Bosque fired several shots at his attackers in an attempt to fend them off. House was hit several times in his upper body and arms; he went upstairs and collapsed in the living room.

Bosque and Gregory continued their struggle until Gregory gained control of Bosque’s gun, but fired blanks due to an empty clip.

Bosque managed to escape the basement and drove back to Lancaster while Gregory left the gun in a box, called a friend for help, and drove House to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Bosque’s use of deadly force was justified, protecting himself against ‘death or serious bodily injury.’ The case being, the 5’10, 120 pounds Bosque had to defend himself against two people in a dimly lit and dirty basement.

Authorities believe both Gregory and House planned the robbery and targeted Bosque because of his small stature and lack of street smarts. They concluded Bosque reasonably believed deadly force was necessary under the circumstances that existed.

Gregory has been charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

Bosque is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, after carrying the handgun concealed without a permit.

