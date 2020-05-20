Police continue investigating body found in Susquehanna River

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a body was found in Upper Paxton Township in the Susquehanna River on May 16.

After an autopsy was performed on May 19, officials say the body is described as a Hispanic male. They say he is between 20 and 40 years old, 5’11 tall, weighing 190 pounds. The male was discovered wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with grey athletic pants over top of the jeans.

Police say the body was found severely decomposed and may have drifted down the river from a northern location.

Police are asking anyone with information or the identity of the male to call Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens, 717-362-8700.