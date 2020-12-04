Police continue to investigate Thursday afternoon shooting in Harrisburg city

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured two people on Thursday afternoon in Harrisburg city.

The crime scene stretches across several blocks, spanning from 14th and Market Streets to 13th Street and Chestnut.

Police say one of the male victims was taken by a private car to Harrisburg Hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance to Holy Spirit.

According to police, the shooting occurred right before 2 p.m. After arriving minutes after receiving the 9-1-1 call, Harrisburg officers didn’t leave for hours, due in part to the size of the crime scene, in order to gather evidence and properly assess the incident. Police started their investigation in the 1300 block of Bailey Street.

ABC27 witnessed officers wedging bullets out of front porches of homes in the vicinity of the crime scene, collecting shell casings on the ground and articles of clothing.

Police say when something crimes like this happen, they start small and work their way out.

They are urging the public to share any information they may know about the events that played out Thursday afternoon.

“There’s always times where people don’t come up and talk to police right away. They may reach out later. That’s why we always try to keep the open lines of communication,” Harrisburg Police Captain Dennis Sorensen said.

Thursday’s shooting is the latest in what has been a rash of recent shootings in Harrisburg city. At a press conference on Nov. 16, Harrisburg police officials said they have responded to 67 “shots-fired” calls in one month.

As of Thursday evening, the police continue to investigate the shooting and search for suspects.