Police discover juveniles stopped for bicycle lighting requirements, wanted for theft from motor vehicles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When the Susquehanna Township Police stopped two juveniles Tuesday afternoon for violations of curfew and bicycle lighting requirements, they had no idea who they were dealing with.

Upon initial contact with the juveniles, police say the suspects attempted to flee. One suspect was detained while the second was able to elude capture.

When police investigated further, they discovered the juvenile suspects were responsible for recent thefts from autos in the Deer Path community.

The detained juvenile was later arrested for theft from motor vehicles, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property, loitering & prowling, possession of a controlled substance, and curfew.

While the investigation is still ongoing, police are continuing to look for the second suspect and possible connection to other “theft from auto” incidents in the Montrose Park and Uptown areas of the township.