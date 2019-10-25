Police engaged with man barricaded inside residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –

The latest on the Harrisburg man who barricaded himself:

————

9:04 p.m.

The women that exited the home are reportedly sisters of the man inside the residence.

————

8:53 p.m.

Police are currently engaged in a situation on the 1100 block of Hudson Street where a man has barricaded himself inside a residence and threatened to shoot someone.

Several people have exited the home with their hands over their heads, while a crisis response team is also present to handle the matter.

A crew is on the scene and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

