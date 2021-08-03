Police: Harrisburg homicide suspect arrested for alleged death of Texas truck driver

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the death of Christopher Hill on March 6, 2021, in the uptown Harrisburg area.

Police say 29-year-old Tyree Smith was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide, one count of Possession of Firearm Prohibited and one count of FIrearms carried without a license.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online by clicking here.

