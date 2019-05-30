Police: Hershey fire and death may be suspicious

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) - The cause of a fire and death of a woman in Hershey may be suspicious in nature, according to detectives with Derry Township Police Department.

49-year-old Charlotte Chaplin's body was found in an apartment on 517 West Chocolate Avenue after a fire in the building was extinguished.

Investigators say they are still collecting evidence and conducting tests, but the investigation is leading them to believe the fire and death are both suspicious in nature.

Investigators added that it is too early to speculate on the exact manner of death or the source of the fire.

There is not believed to be a danger to the public, according to Derry Township Police.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation should call Derry Township Police Department at 717-534-2202.