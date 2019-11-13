Live Now
Police ID man shot, killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the city’s Uptown area Tuesday evening.

Ernest Warren, 54, was found in the street when officers were called to the 2600 block of Lexington Street for a report of shots fired around 5:23 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests or suspects have been announced.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

