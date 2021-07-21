Police in Susquehanna Township investigating early morning shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Susquehanna Township are investigating an early morning shooting that took place in Harrisburg on Saturday, July 17.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 2:10 a.m. at Arsenal Blvd. and 15th Street in Harrisburg.

According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, the victim advised they were being followed by an unknown vehicle for a length of time before several shots were fired towards the victim’s vehicle.

Few details were provided by police as the investigation continues. The condition of those involved has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or by calling 717-909-9242.