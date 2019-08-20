Man shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city early Tuesday/

Officers were called to 17th and Market streets around 12:20 a.m. and found an older male with a gunshot wound. He later died from the injury.

Authorities are treating the case as a homicide investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

ABC27 was on the scene between 1:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. When we first arrived, officers were laying down evidence markers. We saw more than 20 people from the neighborhood gathered at the scene, looking for answers, some crying out with emotion.

Police are still actively investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 717-558-6900.