Police investigate death in Derry Township

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Derry Township Police are investigating the death of a man who lived in the 500 block of Hilltop Road in Derry Township.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office was contacted to assist in the investigation and discovered an adult female who also appeared to be in distress. She was taken to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening conditions.

Police currently do not have reason to believe there is foul play involved in the death of the man but will investigate further with the assistance of the Coroner’s Office to determine cause and circumstance.

They believe that this instance does not appear to be dangerous to the general public. The name of the deceased male is being withheld pending notification to any family members.