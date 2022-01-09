Police investigate early Friday morning shooting in Harrisburg, one suspect in custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police continues to investigate an early Friday morning shooting on N 2nd Street. The police were dispatched for an alarm in the building and, upon arrival, found a gunshot victim inside.

A suspect was detained on the scene and multiple individuals were transported to the department’s office for interviews.

The victim, a woman of unknown age, was transported to a local hospital for treatment where she now remains in critical condition.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Friday morning, there does not appear to be a concern for public safety as all “known parties” are accounted for, according to the police report.

Anyone with information on the isolated incident is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Or, submit tips to the CRIMEWATCH website by clicking here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.