Police investigate infant death in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating the death of an eight-month-old boy at the Marriott Townhouse Suites on 450 Friendship Road.

Swatara police and LifeTeam EMS were dispatched to the scene early morning Monday at 12:40 a.m. where they found him in cardiac arrest and attempted CPR to revive him.

He was transported to the Harrisburg hospital emergency room and died shortly after arrival.

Swatara Township Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation into this death.