HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Police said a man hit by a vehicle Friday night is expected to survive.

Officers said the man was hit at Union Deposit Road and Acri Drive in Lower Paxton Township around 9:21 p.m. Friday.

The man’s injuries were minor and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out by doctors.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The crash is still under investigation.