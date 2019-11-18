Police investigate ‘physical altercation’ at Middletown Area Middle School

WARNING: Video contains violence

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Middletown Area School District administration, two middle school students engaged in a physical altercation during dismissal Friday, when a teacher on bus duty involved themself to separate them.

Principals addressed the issue with their parents that same afternoon.

The district continued its investigation after learning videos of the incident surfaced online. They believe the teacher may have behaved in an ‘inappropriate manner.’

Lower Swatara Township Police are also investigating the incident and reviewing the footage.

“All we know is what we can see on the video. So, leading up to it, that’s what we’re investigating. That’s what we’re trying to get the bottom of,” said Chief Jeffrey Vargo.

The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation into the altercation.

Dr. Lori Suski gave this statement to abc27:

“On Friday, November 15, 2019, two middle school students got into a physical altercation during dismissal. One of the teachers on bus duty interceded to separate the two students in an effort to quell the disturbance.

The principals addressed the matter immediately with the students involved in the altercation and their parents on Friday afternoon. On Monday, November 18, the School District was informed of a video of this incident that was posted to social media, and received reports for the first time that a teacher may have interceded in an inappropriate manner. Based upon these new reports, the District has continued its investigation of this incident, and has placed the teacher on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. The District is fully cooperating with Dauphin Children & Youth Services and local law enforcement in their separate investigations of this incident.”