HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township police are investigating a report of a possible police impersonator.

Police say a man, described as Hispanic or Indian in his late 20’s or 30’s with a mustache, drove a dark-colored SUV with red and blue lights.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.