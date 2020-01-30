Police investigating 2 shootings in Harrisburg

Live Now
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police say a man has been injured in a shooting at 13th and Walnut streets, the second shooting incident in the city today.

The injured man was being treated at a hospital.

The other shooting occurred around 10 a.m. on Kittatinny Street. Police said a person was wounded and taken to a hospital.

Authorities don’t know if there’s any connection between the incidents or a homicide Wednesday evening in the 500 block of Curtin Street.

Police said they responded to a report of a traffic accident and found 21-year-old Jason Hill suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Authorities have announced no arrests or suspects.

