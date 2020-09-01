Police investigate after man was shot in the leg in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg while entering his home.

Police say on Sunday, August 30 at approximately 9:30 p.m. a victim reported that he was confronted by three black males while he entered his residence in the 1200 block of Colonial Rd.

During the confrontation, the victim was shot in the leg. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no word on whether any suspects have been identified.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact Det. Jim Glucksman at 717-657-5656 or jglucksman@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.