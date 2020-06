HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are looking for a man in connection with a sexual assault at Wildwood Lake Park.

Officers say around 8:30 Monday morning the man inappropriately touched a female jogger while she was in the parking lot.

Police and county park officials are asking park visitors to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior.

If you have information relevant to this incident, contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.