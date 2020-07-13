Police investigating deadly crash in Susquehanna Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have released new information on a weekend crash near Fort Hunter Park.

Susquehanna Township Police say a car and pickup truck collided in the 5200 block of North Front Street shortly after 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

One of the drivers, Charles Rudy of Harrisburg, was killed.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 717-652-8265.

