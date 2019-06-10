Police investigating death of child found in pool Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy in Susquehanna Township.

Police said the child was discovered unconscious in a backyard pool after he was reported missing in the 2000 block of Sauers Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was declared dead at a hospital after efforts to revive him at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing with the help of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office. Police are not releasing additional information at this time.

Anyone with information should call contact Sgt. Lacey at slacey@susquehannatwp.com or Detective Meier at smeier@susquehannatwp.com, or call 717-652-8265.