Police investigating fatal evening crash in Lower Paxton

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are actively investigating a fatal crash from Friday night in Lower Paxton Township.

Police say an officer was preparing to do a traffic stop on North Mountain Road when the driver of an SUV sped off onto the ramp to I-81 southbound.

They said the driver was going over 100 miles per hour and the officer eventually lost sight of the driver. A few minutes later, police say the vehicle crashed just above the interstate.

Crews responded to the scene and the SUV caught on fire. An officer pulled the driver out but the victim was pronounced dead soon after.

A witness told police the driver traveled across the southbound lanes of North Mountain Road, leading them to strike the cement median and become airborne before crashing into a truck tractor.

The driver of the truck tractor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

More information will be released Monday.

