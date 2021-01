HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department received a report Monday afternoon of a man who exposed his genitals to a juvenile and asked if they wanted to engage in sexual acts.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white Nissan Frontier. The vehicle was last seen leaving High Pointe Commons traveling towards Lindle Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Swatara Police at 717-564-2550 or provide information on the Crimewatch website.