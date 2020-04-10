Police investigating Harrisburg shooting incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating shots fired in the area of 19th and Market Streets Thursday at around 5:15 p.m.

When police arrived they found multiple spent shell casing. Officers were later advised that a man suffering a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital.

That man was determined to be a victim from the incident.

Police say he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked the contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.