HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were shot in the area of S 22nd and Berryhill Streets in Harrisburg Friday night, according to Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Both men went to the hospital in a private vehicle after being shot and are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening injuries.

Harrisburg police are still investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.