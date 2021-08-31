Police investigating physical assault homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officers from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police say an adult female was killed after a preliminary investigation indicated the female died as a result of a physical assault.

Officers first responded to the incident along the 1200 block of Oyler Road on Tuesday, August 24 for a report of a non-responsive individual.

Officers say they located the deceased adult female inside of the residence but the circumstances surrounding the female’s death were undetermined at the scene.

An investigation was initiated and an autopsy later determined the manner of death a homicide.

