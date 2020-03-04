Live Now
Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital for a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

Harrisburg Police Officers responded to the 1900 block of Derry Street for a report of a shooting around 9 a.m.

Officers located one victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation is on-going. If you have information relevant to this incident, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

