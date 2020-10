HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a shots fired call just after 10 A.M. Wednesday morning at the corner of 6th and Woodbine Streets.

It happened near the Antonie Grocery Store that sits across the street from the Nativity School and the Camp Curtin YMCA.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. Police are continuing to canvas the neighborhood and talk to neighbors and witnesses.

We will update when more information becomes available.