Police investigating shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to a shots fired call on Saturday, Feb. 19.



According to Corporal Elliot with the Harrisburg Police, shots were fired in the area of the Harrisburg Fire Station Number Two on North 16th Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings as well as finding that the fire station was hit by the gunfire.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.