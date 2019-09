HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a threat to someone at Harrisburg High School, John Harris Campus.

A district spokeswoman said the school was put on an exterior lockdown at around 10:30 a.m. after “an online threat to a specific person,” but she did not say who that person is.

The spokeswoman said all students, faculty and staff are safely secured inside of the building, and a regular school schedule is being followed.