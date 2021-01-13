Police K-9 apprehends juvenile in Harrisburg active vehicle theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One juvenile male was apprehended after authorities responded to an active vehicle theft around the 4200 block of Storeys Court Tuesday evening.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department learned that three males, one possibly armed with a handgun, were involved in the theft while the vehicle owner was delivering food.

After a pursuit with the Community Engagement Team, the vehicle crashed in the 2400 block of Berryhill Street and the three attempted to flee the scene on foot.

A K-9 was deployed which successfully apprehend one juvenile male.

Authorities remind citizens to not leave their cars running, unlocked, and unattended. If anyone has information on the other two suspects who fled from the vehicle please contact Patrolmen First Class Brady.