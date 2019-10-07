Police looking for man in connection with fiance’s overdose death

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a man in connection with the overdose death of his fiance.

Police say, Michael Leary, 43, saw that his fiance, 31-year-old, Dominque Giordano was overdosing on prescription drugs March 23, at a home in Millersburg.

State Police say Giordano died the next morning.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says Leary contributed to the victim’s death by giving her suboxone, a drug that can treat addiction to pain relievers but if given too much it can be deadly.

Leary reportedly did not call 911 right away, altered the crime scene destroying physical evidence, and erased text messages on Giordano’s cell phone prior to the officer’s arrival at the scene.

Leary has not been arrested yet, but an active warrant has been filed. His whereabouts are unknown.

Delmas Dotson, 52, was taken into custody for delivering prescription drugs to Giordano the evening before her death. He was found with an abundance of prescription pills and a concealed handgun which was not properly licensed.

Dotson was taken into custody Wednesday and bail was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is set for November 6.

Two others were also involved in the death of Giordano. Karen Keshko, 36, and Patrick Madden, 54, were taken into custody Friday for the delivery of prescription drugs. Madden is also charged with intentionally fabricating a false report to the authorities regarding the theft of his prescription pills.

State Police and the Dauphin County District Attorney are expected to release more information about the homicide investigation at a press conference Monday at 1:30 p.m.