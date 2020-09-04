Police looking for man involved in high-speed pursuit, crashed into occupied Dauphin County residence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown have a warrant out for a man involved in a high-speed pursuit and crashed into an occupied residence in Dauphin County last month.

Police say on Monday, August 24 Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2007 Red Ford 500 for a stolen license plate of KXP-0002. The driver Roy Boyer then lead Troopers on a high-speed pursuit west on Jonestown Road into Dauphin County before crashing into an occupied residence.

Boyer then fled on foot, south of the residence, and was not located.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Boyer. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Jonestown at 610-378-4036 immediately.