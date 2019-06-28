Police looking for man who went on illegal shopping spree

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – A man fraudulently racked up more than $8,000 in charges to a credit card, and now police are asking for help to identify him.

Swatara Township police released a surveillance photo of the unknown man. They said on June 3, he used the credit card at a jewelry store in Harrisburg Mall and at Target stores in Swatara and Lower Paxton townships.

Anyone who can identify him or has information about him should call Detective Chris Seiler at 717-564-2550 or email cseiler@swatarapolice.org.