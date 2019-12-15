Police looking for suspect in 20-year-old’s shooting death

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the suspect in a murder that happened Saturday night in Dauphin County.

Swatara Township Police tell us they found Dain Vollrath, 20, with several gunshot wounds, lying on the floor, outside of his Aspen Hill Apartment on Pajabon Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Vollrath was taken to Hershey Medical Center where he later died. Police are looking for the person responsible, but say, this appears to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swatara Police at 717-558-6900 or 717-564-2550. Dauphin County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects.