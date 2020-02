HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for two missing teens who are expected to be in the Harrisburg area.

Officials say Nigeria Lincoln, 16, and Mor’Dashia Greer, 15, walked away from a group home in Pequea Township, in Lancaster County.

On January 19 at around 7:20 p.m. state police in Lancaster responded to the report of the two missing teens.

Anyone with information on the two teens is asked to contact the police at 717-671-7601.