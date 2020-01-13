Police looking to identify Boost Mobile armed robber

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying a person they believe was involved in a Boost Mobile armed robbery on Thursday.

Police say the suspect robbed the Boost Mobile at 1002 N 3rd Street on Jan. 9, wearing light gray sweatpants, white Adidas running shoes, a black winter coat with an unknown logo on the upper left sleeve, a white face mask, and a dark gray winter knit hat.

If you can identify the suspect in the photo or have relevant information, please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or Detective Richard Iachini at 717-255-3118.