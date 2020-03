HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man who stole $357.87 worth of groceries from the Weis Markets on Union Deposit Road.

Police say the man was with a small child when he stole the groceries before driving off in what appeared to be a white Hyundai Tucson SUV.

If you have any information, contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-909-9242 or at 106@susquehannatwp.com.