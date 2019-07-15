Police: Man killed Hershey woman, set home on fire

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Hershey woman was strangled to death by a man who then set fire to a bedroom in an attempt to destroy the evidence, police said Monday.

Authorities are looking for 33-year-old Calvin L. Purdie Jr. He is charged with arson and homicide in the death of 49-year-old Charlotte Chaplin.

Chaplin died after a May 23 fire at 517 West Chocolate Avenue.

While investigators were on the scene of the fire investigation, they said they noticed that Purdie had visible scratch marks on his face and arms, consistent with having been in a recent violent struggle.

When Purdie learned investigators had evidence that implicated him, he turned off his cell phone and fled, police said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Derry Township police at 717-534-2202.